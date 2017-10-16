Family: Missing 18-year-old 'mentally challenged' Gastonia girl in need of medication

Family members are asking for the public's help finding 18-year-old Candace Acuff who left her home in Gaston County Wednesday morning.

The teen was last seen at her home in the 2200 block of Hodgin Street in Gastonia. According to a flyer created by family members, Acuff was last seen around 7:30 a.m. off of South New Hope and Cramerton Middle School.

According to a police report, the teen did not let anyone know where she was headed.

Family members say she "needs her medication and is mentally challenged." Her parents say she has the mind of a 12-year-old.

Acuff is described to be a white female, around 5-foot-2 and 125 pounds. She has long blonde hair and blue eyes, with a a birth mark on the left side of her neck.

Police say no foul play is suspected.

The detective on this case has filed a missing kids report.

