Woman killed in Newton crash identified

A 44-year-old woman was killed in a serious two-vehicle crash in Catawba County Sunday evening.

According to the Newton Police Department, the wreck occurred at the intersection of Northwest Boulevard, which is U.S. 321, and West 7th Street in Newton just before 7:30 p.m. Police said an SUV overturned and a pickup truck was off the road and against a utility pole.

The driver of the pickup truck was heading east on West 7th Street when she was struck by the SUV, police say. A witness told police that the SUV driver, who was headed north on Northwest Boulevard, had a green light. Officers say Joanne Lisa Cigna, who was a passenger in the pickup truck, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck was flown to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte. The driver was listed in stable condition, police said.

Newton police say the driver of the SUV received minor injuries. A 5-year-old and a 6-year-old were in the SUV when the wreck occurred and were treated on scene, officers say.

It is unclear whether any charges will be filed in this wreck.

