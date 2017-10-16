Police: Witness saw Charlotte man sexually assaulting young girls, 7 and 9 at park

A man is facing charges after police say a witness reportedly saw him sexually assaulting two young girls at a park and immediately called 911.

According to police, it happened Sunday night along the 1400-block of Armory Drive at Independence Park, in Charlotte's Elizabeth neighborhood. The park is located between an elementary school and a preschool.

The witness told police he saw a man, later identified as 43-year-old Ivan Dawkins, sexually assaulting two young girls. When police arrived they found Dawkins and the girls - ages 7 and 9 - nearby.

Detectives say at the time of the assault the young girls were in Dawkins care.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child and statutory sex offense with a child. He's being held in the Mecklenburg County Jail under a $30,000 bond.

He is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

Anyone with information concerning this case or the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

