Take a look at the new 2018 Toyota Avalon!

Are you looking for a car that just “gets” your love for elegance and sophistication? There’s no need to look further than Toyota of North Charlotte because we have the perfect new car just for you. The 2018 Toyota Avalon is the very definition of exquisiteness thanks to everything from its design to its performance. Our North Charlotte staff is here to give you an inside look at the features of this Toyota standout.

Experience luxury in the 2018 Toyota Avalon

The 2018 Toyota Avalon in North Charlotte has plenty to offer. We’ve selected just a few of our favorites to highlight that will have you driving comfortably and in style.

Performance

If you’re worried that the new Avalon in North Charlotte can’t pack a punch, there’s no need to be! Some performance features include:

A 268-hp V6 engine

Fully independent suspension that creates a smooth and comfortable ride

Aerodynamic efficiency that helps reduce the turbulence you may feel and helps you maintain control

Style

This Toyota is sure to make heads turn thanks to its sophisticated style. You’ll love features like:

An exterior that is sure to stun thanks to an elegant design combined with aggressive features like the boldly designed grille

Meticulous craftsmanship with features like leather-trimmed seats and French stitching

Ambient lighting throughout the cabin not only gives off a serene atmosphere, it also helps you find features like cup holders in the dark

Safety

We understand how important safety is while you’re on the road. Sometimes, you can’t only rely on safe driving skills. That’s why the 2018 Toyota Avalon is equipped with safety features that include:

Toyota Safety Sense P includes Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, and Automatic High Beams.

The Star Safety System includes Vehicle Stability Control, Traction Control, Anti-lock Brake System, Electronic Brake-force Distribution, Brake Assist, and Smart Stop Technology

Technology

You want to stay connected to the world around you at all times. That’s why this Toyota model has a ton of Toyota technology and convenience features to keep you in the loop and comfortable. These features include:

Qi-compatible wireless smartphone charging to make sure your phone stays charged, even if you forgot your charger at home

A Multi-Information Display that shows you everything you need to know

The Entune App Suite lets you easily access apps that let you make restaurant reservations, control your music, and purchase movie tickets

Find a new Toyota in North Charlotte

We know that you’re probably interested in taking a look at the new 2018 Toyota Avalon. After all, it is a remarkable car. Our product specialists will definitely give you a look up close and personal, and you can even take it out on a test drive. Toyota of North Charlotte is located at 13429 Statesville Road, which can be reached by taking Exit 23 off I-77 in Huntersville.