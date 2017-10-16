Molly's Kids: Dalton Edwards dies after a 4-year cancer battle

Some posts are very hard to write. This is one of them.

Dalton Edwards, an inspiration to many and a longtime #MollysKids, died Sunday morning. His mom Geri and brother Dylan were in the room. They'd all slept there together. I talked with Geri last night.

"He'd been holding my hands on and off throughout the night," she said. "At 9 a.m. he pulled his hand away. I sat up and asked him, 'Dalton, what's going on?' Dylan sat up from the floor and said the same thing. But he was gone. It was peaceful. He was gone."

Geri wrote honestly about Dalton's four year journey with cancer on Facebook. Yesterday she announced his death to the tens of thousands of people who had fallen in love with her son's humor and resilient nature. You can find that post on the page Pray for Dalton 33 / 25 / 20.

Geri had also posted at 2:41 a.m., hours before his death.

In that post she said, "...It still pisses me off that my child has cancer. Am I depressed? Of course I am. How can I not be? It's NOT fair that my boy has cancer. It's not fair that he has been through hell. It's not fair that I cannot fix him. It's just not fair."

No, Geri. It's not fair. Cancer is not fair. You and Dalton, your other two children and husband Joe, have been nothing but honest and open throughout these four years. No one knows the exact feelings that you're going through right now - you are the only person who knows what it's like to be Dalton's mom. But many of us know how much Dalton depended on you and are breaking for you and your family.

This picture was taken last year, when Dalton and I had lunch in Statesville. We ate greasy hot dogs and burgers and laughed for two hours. Total Dalton.

"He'd had good days and bad," Geri said. "But this last week I could tell he declined. I had a gut feeling, even though I'm still stunned. I don't know what to do."

Geri is getting bombarded with texts and phone calls. She's sending everyone to voicemail. She wants you to know she isn't being rude, just trying to figure out how to put one foot in front of the other. I'm told her friends understand and she doesn't need to explain, but she still wants everyone to know she just needs a little space.

I'll post arrangements when they're set. A large crowd is expected and the family wants to do something special.

But for now, much love to the Edwards family.

-Molly

PS - In September, WBTV announced a book by a local author on Dalton's cancer battle. Dalton approved every word in it and I was honored to write the intro. All proceeds went to Dalton's medical bills. Find out more here.

