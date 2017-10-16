Coolest air of the season on way following Monday morning rain

After rain to start out our Monday morning, we've got a big time pattern change that will settle in during the afternoon hours, and it's one that I think many of you will like!

For the short term, though, rain will be with us for a few more hours. It's also quite humid and fairly mild this Monday morning as the rain pushes through. For most, rain will be gone by mid-morning, with pretty much all areas dry by about noon at the latest.

Once we dry out, we'll actually clear out pretty quickly, so we won't be staying cloudy all day. As gusty winds turn from the north following the departing front, dry air will surge rapidly into the area. This will clear out the clouds and also lead to crashing humidity levels. Temperatures won't make it out of the 60s for highs Monday afternoon; low 50s in the mountains. Then at night, we will drop into the 40s with the mountains being close to freezing!

This will be the coolest air of the season so far, and should please those who have been waiting for the return of chilly and crisp fall-like temps. It will be all about the temperatures for the rest of the week, as we'll be bone-dry following these next few hours of morning rain.

Tuesday and Wednesday remain quite cool with afternoon temps generally not making it out of the 60s and nighttime lows in the low 40s, including the Charlotte metro. This means we could be talking upper 30s for some more rural Piedmont areas, and possibly patchy frost extending from the mountains into some of the northern foothills and Northwest Piedmont Wednesday morning!

- Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.