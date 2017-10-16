One-year anniversary of deadly shooting of 26-year-old woman in Plaza Midwood

Family and friends are remembering a woman who was shot and killed in Plaza Midwood exactly one-year ago Sunday. The murder case of Ketie Jones is yet to be solved, but Charlotte-Mecklenburg police says the investigation is very much ongoing and active.

There are few details CMPD are releasing due to the investigation, but some residents of the Plaza Midwood neighborhood remember Jones' death like it was yesterday.

The date, Oct. 15, 2016, is marked in many minds. It's the day the 26-year-old was walking home after working a shift at Midwood Smokehouse when she was shot, killed and left for dead right behind a real estate business.

Jones' death shook up the east Charlotte neighborhood from what John Merrick remembers. Merrick has lived in his house for almost 25 years.

"It's pretty much a sad thing. It's not normal, so it hit everyone pretty hard I think," says Merrick.

In the the year since Jones' life was taken far too soon, a scholarship totaling nearly $27,000 was created in her honor to provide financial relief for students involved in the arts at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Jones' mother, Jevona Livingston, has been working closely with CMPD to try and catch who's responsible for her daughter's death. She, as well as some of Jones' former co-workers, spent early Sunday morning walking the same route Jones did that day one-year ago.

As many questions are left unanswered as to what all happened the night of Oct. 15, Jones' family, friends and many others are all hoping for the same thing.

"I think there is no excuse for what happened, no matter the circumstance," Merrick said. "They killed somebody and they should be held accountable. I hope they find [who's responsible] and I hope that will bring the parents some peace."

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 712-334-1600.

