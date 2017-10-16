Babysitting app similar to 'Uber' launches in Charlotte

It’s been called the “Uber” of babysitting. A new app is launching in the Queen City and allows parents to book babysitters instantly.

“As a stay at home mom, if I wanted to go run an errand or…wanted to go out on a date night with my husband, it was very hard to find something that was spontaneous,” said PlatinumSitters Founder Stephanie Keefer.

The app, PlatinumSitters, launched in Raleigh in June 2016. Keefer said the success of the Raleigh launch made the company want to expand to Charlotte.

“We have over 2,000 families as well as over 200 sitters,” said Keefer.

Keefer said PlatinumSitters does national and local background checks. The app also checks driving records, Keefer said. According to one PlatinumSitters Babysitter, the vetting process doesn’t end there.

“The process that I went through to become a sitter was very detail oriented,” Sydney Spaulding said, who is a babysitter.

Spaulding started working for the company this past summer. She said she did an extensive interview process and met with the PlatinumSitter team.

“They do pair us really well so that we also feel comfortable with the families,” said Spaulding.

Keefer said the app aims to combine the immediacy of Uber with the matching system of eHarmony.

After booking a babysitter using the app, parents can rate the sitters on a scale 1 to 5. Any sitter with a score of 3 or lower is removed from the app.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.