Man fatally struck while crossing road in Plaza Midwood neighborhood

A man was hit and killed by the driver of a vehicle in the Plaza Midwood neighborhood in east Charlotte Monday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the incident occurred around 12:16 a.m. in the 1300 block of The Plaza near Central Avenue. Police said the victim, identified as 59-year-old Charles Walker White, died while being transported to the hospital by MEDIC.

CMPD said White reportedly crossed the street and was struck by the driver of a 2012 GMC SUV. White was allegedly wearing dark clothing and was not crossing in a crosswalk when the crash occurred.

It is unclear whether White was "under the influence of alcohol or drugs," police say. Speed and alcohol are not contributing factors for the driver, CMPD said.

The road was closed for some time Monday morning but has since reopened.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

