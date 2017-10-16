ALERT: Pedestrian hit, killed

Good morning. It's Christine Sperow. I hope you had a good weekend! Today is Monday, October 16. Here is a first look at the stories we're following now on WBTV News This Morning. We're live from 4:30-7 a.m.

An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was hit and killed in Charlotte's Plaza Midwood Neighborhood. It happened at the intersection of the Plaza and Central Avenue. WBTV's Caroline Hicks was the first to tweet about this crash so she got a head start on learning the circumstances surrounding this. She will have a live report at 5 a.m. with new information...and whether there is an impact on the commute for some of you.

Five teenagers have been arrested following a crime spree that ended with police pulling one of those teens from a flaming car! People in a Charlotte neighborhood have been reporting numerous car break-ins during the same time frame.

A Panthers fan caught on camera punching a man in the face at Thursday night's game will appear before a judge today. An Instagram video shows Kyle Maraghy punch another fan several times following an argument.

PARENTS: It's been called the "Uber" of babysitting. Platinum Sitters is a new app that's launching here in the Queen City! It allows parents to book babysitters instantly. You have to see how this works. WBTV's Micah Smith will have the story right at 6:45 a.m.

WEATHER CHANGES: It's around the corner! Those cooler fall temperatures will be here this week! Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases says a system is coming this way that will cool us down. She's timing that out and giving the forecast right now.

