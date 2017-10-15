Person killed in crash in Statesville - | WBTV Charlotte

Person killed in crash in Statesville

Source: WBTV Source: WBTV

Authorities have confirmed a fatality in a crash involving a moped Sunday afternoon. 

The cause of the crash and identity of the victim is unknown. 

According to the Statesville Fire Department, the crash occurred at West End Avenue and Kelly Street. 

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly