Longtime Rowan EMS official announces retirement

Authorities have confirmed a fatality in a crash involving a moped Sunday afternoon.More >>
After 28 years serving Rowan County. Rowan County Emergency Services EMS Division Battalion Chief Robert (Bob) Turner has announced his retirement effective November 28th 2017.More >>
Deputies say the victim was taken to Blue Ridge HealthCare Morganton before being flown by helicopter to a Charlotte hospital.More >>
There was one fatality after a house fire in Lancaster County early Sunday morning.More >>
A 52-year-old man, believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, has been reported missing.More >>
