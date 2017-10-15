Longtime Rowan EMS official announces retirement

After 28 years serving Rowan County. Rowan County Emergency Services EMS Division Battalion Chief Robert (Bob) Turner has announced his retirement effective November 28th 2017.

“We have seen lots of change and progression in my 28 years," Turner stated. “I have made many friends within the EMS, Fire and Emergency Services community. I will remember these people as long as I live. They are the ones who inspired me to work in the industry. No one does this for the money, but the satisfaction of helping others. EMS has become a family to each of us.”

Chief Turner began his tenure with Rowan County EMS in October of 1989 as a part-time EMT, and then transferred to Full-Time status in March 1991 as an EMT-Intermediate. Turner was promoted to Battalion Chief in March of 1992 and received his Paramedic Certification in 1993 when Rowan County EMS became an ALS Paramedic Department.

Before joining Rowan County, Turner served in the United Stated Marine Corps form 1972-1974, worked for Lowes Home improvement from 1978-1984 and opened the first Lowes in Salisbury.

Rowan County Emergency Services Chief Frank Thomason added “Chief Turner has been a mentor to many in our Department during his tenure. We will miss his guidance and leadership that has helped to move the Department forward in a positive manner. I sincerely appreciate his support to the County and Emergency Services, and wish him all the best in his well deserved retirement.”

Rowan County Emergency Services EMS Division Chief Lennie Cooper stated “Bob has been a big part the EMS System for many years and his retirement leaves a significant void of experience and skills that will be difficult to replace. I wish him well in retirement but I also look forward to his continued contributions as a member of our Auxiliary Program.”

A retirement reception celebrating 28 years of dedicated service of Chief Turner will be held on November 28th from 3:30 – 6:30pm at the Rowan County Cooperative Extension Building, 2727 Old concord Road Salisbury.

