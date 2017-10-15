Police: Suspects in stolen car go on crime spree, ends in crash

Suspects stole a car, robbed several cars, robbed a Rite Aid, and crashed into another car, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Five suspects have been charged in connection with the various crimes.

PREVIOUS: Stolen car crashes in east Charlotte, some suspects detained

A car was stolen early Saturday morning around the same time that seven other crimes of breaking and entering occurred. According to police, after the crime spree, a suspect robbed a Rite Aid at 3716 W. T. Harris Blvd with a handgun.

No one was injured in the robbery at Rite Aid. The suspect and two others fled the scene in the stolen car, according to police.

Police say that the stolen vehicle used in the robbery was located by a tag reader on The Plaza at Matheson Ave. The stolen car turned onto Sugar Creek Road. and ran a red light.

As the stolen car ran the red light, it hit another car with two adults and three children inside.

Five suspects fled the stolen vehicle, but the driver, a 14-year-old male, was trapped in the car which had caught on fire, police say.

The driver was rescued by two CMPD officers. He was transported to CMC but was not seriously injured.

CMPD says that all five suspects who ran were caught. One of the suspects cut himself on barbed wire fencing and was transported to CMC for injuries.

The other four suspects were not injured.

CMPD says that five suspects have been charged. All are under the age of 18.

Two 16-year-olds were charged with resist/obstruct/delay a law enforcement officer.

Three 14-15 year olds were charged with armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, one count of vehicle theft, one count of breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, and one count of misdemeanor larceny.

University City Division are investigating a series of auto crimes that occurred less than 24 hours prior to this spree that may be related, according to CMPD. They say more charges may come.

This is an ongoing investigation.

