One dies in Lancaster Co house fire

A 52-year-old man, believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, has been reported missing.More >>
There was one fatality after a house fire in Lancaster County early Sunday morning.More >>
An intersection in Ballantyne has been shut down until further notice due to a water main break Friday afternoon.More >>
Police are asking for the public's help in catching a man who's been exposing himself to women.More >>
One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting outside of Icons Bar in Gaston County.More >>
