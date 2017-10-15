One dies in Lancaster Co house fire

There was one fatality after a house fire in Buford early Sunday morning.

Authorities say the fire started around 2:50 a.m. on the 2400 block of Mary Lee Lane. When firefighters arrived on the scene, the house was fully engulfed in flames.

The victim, an adult male, was found in the home. Another person who lives at the house was not home at the time.

The cause and origin of the fire has not yet been determined.

The identity of the victim is expected to be released Sunday afternoon.

More information will be added to this story as it comes in.

