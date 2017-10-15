Multiple indecent exposure reports in Steele Creek has residents feeling uneasy

Police are asking for the public's help in catching a man who's been exposing himself to women.

Each incident took place in the Steele Creek area of Charlotte. People who live in the Steele Creek area say it's a nice place to live, with little commotion.

"It's comfortable, it's safe and quiet," says Miguel Lopez who lives in the Steele Creek area.

Recently there's been three different reported cases of indecent exposure. In one instance, a woman says she was on Sandy Porter Road when a man walked up to her car to show her his privates.

Just a few moments later the same thing happened on Rebud Tree Court, but this time another woman reported a man who used his car to stop her from leaving and then eventually exposed himself.

Miguel Lopez is raising two young boys at The Preserve apartments in Steele Creek. He says it's unsettling to know that just several yards away from where he stays, a third incident of indecent exposure was reported by another woman who was leaving the complex on Morgan Creek Drive.

"It's pretty disturbing, especially having kids."

Even though all the cases involve women who say they were violated, Lopez says he'll be even more observant in his daily duties especially to protect his children because if there's someone showing their privates in public, he says anyone could be likely to see an unwanted view.

"You're exposing them to everybody because you don't know who's walking behind a woman. It could be me, it could be a child, it could be anybody."

At this time, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has not released a description of the man or confirmed if the reported cases are related. If you have any information you're asked to call crime stoppers.

