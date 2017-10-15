One man shot in Gaston County Sunday morning - | WBTV Charlotte

One man shot in Gaston County Sunday morning

GASTON COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting outside of Icons Bar in Gaston County.

Gaston County Police Department is investigating the shooting that occurred early Sunday morning.

No further information on the extent of the victim's injuries have been released.

