Wanted sex offender arrested in Rowan County

A man placed on the Rowan Sheriff's Most Wanted list last week has now been arrested.

Jeffrey Scott Jordan, 44, was arrested on Saturday. Jordan was charged with failing to notify the sheriff's office of a change of address and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

Bond was set at $30,000.

Jordan became a registered sex offender after he was convicted of attempted rape and taking indecent liberties with a minor in 2011.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.