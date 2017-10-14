Wanted sex offender arrested in Rowan County - | WBTV Charlotte

Wanted sex offender arrested in Rowan County

Rowan Sheriff's Office Rowan Sheriff's Office
SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) -

A man placed on the Rowan Sheriff's Most Wanted list last week has now been arrested.

Jeffrey Scott Jordan, 44, was arrested on Saturday.  Jordan was charged with failing to notify the sheriff's office of a change of address and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

Bond was set at $30,000.

Jordan became a registered sex offender after he was convicted of attempted rape and taking indecent liberties with a minor in 2011.  

Copyright 2017 WBTV.  All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Wanted sex offender arrested in Rowan County

    Wanted sex offender arrested in Rowan County

    Saturday, October 14 2017 7:28 PM EDT2017-10-14 23:28:53 GMT
    Rowan Sheriff's OfficeRowan Sheriff's Office

    A man placed on the Rowan Sheriff's Most Wanted list last week has now been arrested. Jeffrey Scott Jordan, 44, was arrested on Saturday. 

    More >>

    A man placed on the Rowan Sheriff's Most Wanted list last week has now been arrested. Jeffrey Scott Jordan, 44, was arrested on Saturday. 

    More >>

  • What are TV’s busiest twins doing in NC? We catch up with the fast-moving Property Brothers.

    What are TV’s busiest twins doing in NC? We catch up with the fast-moving Property Brothers.

    Saturday, October 14 2017 7:03 PM EDT2017-10-14 23:03:32 GMT
    Source: cbolling@charlotteobserver.comSource: cbolling@charlotteobserver.com

    HIGH POINT (Cristina Bolling/The Charlotte Observer)- If they seemed exhausted you’d forgive them. But Drew and Jonathan Scott – best known as HGTV’s “Property Brothers” – are fresh faced and gracious Saturday morning in High Point, as they sit at an aged concrete dining table that bears their name for a chat before giving a talk to more than 600 design industry professionals later in the day.

    More >>

    HIGH POINT (Cristina Bolling/The Charlotte Observer)- If they seemed exhausted you’d forgive them. But Drew and Jonathan Scott – best known as HGTV’s “Property Brothers” – are fresh faced and gracious Saturday morning in High Point, as they sit at an aged concrete dining table that bears their name for a chat before giving a talk to more than 600 design industry professionals later in the day.

    More >>

  • Silver Alert issued for man in Burke County

    Silver Alert issued for man in Burke County

    Saturday, October 14 2017 6:58 PM EDT2017-10-14 22:58:12 GMT
    Source: Drexel Police DepartmentSource: Drexel Police Department

    A 52-year-old man, believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, has been reported missing.  

    More >>

    A 52-year-old man, believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, has been reported missing.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly