Silver Alert issued for missing man in Burke County

A 52-year-old man, believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, has been reported missing.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, James Nelson Abernathy was last seen in the 100 block of Morganton.

Abernathy is described by police as a white male wearing a grey hoodie, blue shorts, and brown bedroom shoes. He is around 6-feet tall and weighs nearly 284 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Drexel Police Department at 828-438-5500.

