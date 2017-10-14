Silver Alert issued for man in Burke County

A man placed on the Rowan Sheriff's Most Wanted list last week has now been arrested. Jeffrey Scott Jordan, 44, was arrested on Saturday.More >>
HIGH POINT (Cristina Bolling/The Charlotte Observer)- If they seemed exhausted you’d forgive them. But Drew and Jonathan Scott – best known as HGTV’s “Property Brothers” – are fresh faced and gracious Saturday morning in High Point, as they sit at an aged concrete dining table that bears their name for a chat before giving a talk to more than 600 design industry professionals later in the day.More >>
A 52-year-old man, believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, has been reported missing.More >>
A freight train crashed into a tractor trailer Saturday afternoon, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
