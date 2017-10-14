Silver Alert issued for man in Burke County - | WBTV Charlotte

Silver Alert issued for man in Burke County

A 52-year-old man, believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, has been reported missing.

James Nelson Abernathy is described by police as a white male wearing a grey hoodie, blue shorts, and brown bedroom shoes. 

He was last seen in Morganton.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Drexel Police Department at 828-437-1911.

