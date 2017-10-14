See pollution in the Catawba River? Report it with your phone.

A smartphone app developed for the Charlotte-based Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation will help people explore the Catawba and make it easier to document and report pollution.

The Catawba Riverkeeper Water Watcher app, now in the Apple and Google Play stores, automatically logs GPS coordinates of pollution and trash reports. Combined with pictures and information from the user, the information helps Riverkeeper staff and its network of volunteers respond.

“This app ensures that we receive critical information, such as location details, while making it convenient for the user to submit the report and for us to handle it,” Riverkeeper Sam Perkins said in a statement Thursday.

The app’s basin explorer map includes layers that show recreation access points, pollution discharges, creeks and more. Other functions link to the Catawba Riverkeeper website and social media, show regulator contact information and dam release and flow arrival times.

The app was developed with the web and mobile development firm Shiny Creek of Asheville.