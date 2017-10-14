Fed up with I-77? CATS sets meetings on plan to reconsider light rail to Lake Norman

Fed up with Interstate 77? Here’s your chance to speak in support of a plan to revive light rail from Charlotte to Mooresville.

Beginning this month, Charlotte Area Transit System has scheduled six public meetings in Charlotte and the Lake Norman area about its plans to take “a fresh look” at the Red Line light rail proposal.

On a “LYNX North Corridor” flier, CATS says it will work with Huntersville, Cornelius, Davidson and Mooresville over the next 1 1/2 years to evaluate the most effective form of rapid transit and best corridor alignment.

The first two meetings are scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at Cornelius Town Hall, 21445 Catawba Ave., and Oct. 19 at Camp North End, 1776 Statesville Road in Charlotte. Other meetings will follow through mid-November.

In February, Charlotte transit officials announced an ambitious plan to extend light rail to the airport, to Matthews and to Lake Norman – and virtually all at once.

“Because we’re behind, because of the impact of the recession … we’ve got to find a way to jump start it,” John Lewis, chief executive officer of CATS, said at the time.

The plan, which could cost as much as $6 billion, includes a new light-rail corridor through northern towns, abandoning a long-planned Red Line commuter rail along existing tracks. Norfolk Southern killed the state’s original plans for the Red Line when the rail company said it would not allow its tracks to be used for the project.

Lewis said he was considering finding a new corridor apart from the Norfolk Southern tracks that run north from Charlotte to the Lake Norman communities. That would likely add hundreds of millions of dollars to the Red Line’s $500 million estimated cost.

The plan could require an expanded transit sales tax that would need voter approval – a hard sell in North Mecklenburg, critics say.

A white paper three years ago offered two alternative light rail lines through North Mecklenburg, east and west of the Norfolk Southern line. Huntersville commissioners felt either alternative would be too disruptive of its downtown, Mayor John Aneralla has said.

Last year, he said, Lewis and the Metropolitan Transit Commission agreed to focus instead on improved bus service between North Mecklenburg and Charlotte.

In March, Huntersville pushed back against the planned $2.3 million study of alternatives to light rail in northern Mecklenburg County, digging in against a project that has failed to gain traction for nearly two decades.

Town commissioners approved a resolution urging the Metropolitan Transit Commission to reject a CATS budget for fiscal year 2018 and fiscal year 2019 that included the $2.3 million to study alternative light rail lines.

“We basically urged the MTC to reallocate those funds to the many uses that would enhance bus service,” such as sidewalks to bus stops, shelters and connecting greenways to park-and-ride lots, Aneralla said at the time.