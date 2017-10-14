Stolen car crashes in east Charlotte, some occupants detained - | WBTV Charlotte

Stolen car crashes in east Charlotte, some occupants detained

A stolen vehicle crashed with another car in east Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say. 

Those inside the stolen car jumped after the crash, according to CMPD. 

The crash occurred near The Plaza and Sugar Creek around 12:39 p.m.

CMPD says several of those in the car have been detained. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

