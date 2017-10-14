Road closures coming to I-85 next week

Drivers who travel through the work zone for the I-85 Corridor Improvement Project will encounter a short closure in the coming days while crews place beams for construction of a new bridge at N.C. 152 in China Grove.

A small section of I-85 North at the N.C. 152 interchange will close overnight from midnight until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17, and Wednesday, Oct. 18.

“Following the installation of the beams contract crews will build a more efficient bridge to accommodate the interstate widening,” said Division 9 Resident Engineer, Kelly Seitz.

Law enforcement will be stationed at the closure and will detour motorists around the work along I-85 North and the U.S. 152 interchange.

Overall, the project involves replacing and rebuilding several bridges over I-85 and eliminating substandard clearances, adding four travel lanes (two in each direction) to an 8-mile stretch of I-85 to improve traffic flow, and completing the expansion of I-85 through Cabarrus and Rowan counties.

“Without these improvements, traffic volumes are predicted to increase each year and exceed capacity by 2035,” said Division 9 Board Member Michael Wells.

The entire project is scheduled to be complete by November 2019.

For more information about the project, contact NCDOT Resident Engineer Kelly Seitz at kseitz@ncdot.gov or (704) 630-3220.

Transportation officials remind motorists to watch signs for construction information, stay alert and obey the posted speed limit.

