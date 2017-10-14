Road closures coming to I-85 next week

An intersection in Ballantyne has been shut down until further notice due to a water main break Friday afternoon.More >>
An intersection in Ballantyne has been shut down until further notice due to a water main break Friday afternoon.More >>
Drivers who travel through the work zone for the I-85 Corridor Improvement Project will encounter a short closure in the coming days while crews place beams for construction of a new bridge at N.C. 152 in China Grove.More >>
Drivers who travel through the work zone for the I-85 Corridor Improvement Project will encounter a short closure in the coming days while crews place beams for construction of a new bridge at N.C. 152 in China Grove.More >>
A video has been posted online showing a purported attack of a fan in the stands during Thursday night's Carolina Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles.More >>
A video has been posted online showing a purported attack of a fan in the stands during Thursday night's Carolina Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles.More >>
Nathan Ward Kocmond, a 16-year-old student at Providence Day School, was reported missing after he was last seen at his south Charlotte home on Tuesday.More >>
Nathan Ward Kocmond, a 16-year-old student at Providence Day School, was reported missing after he was last seen at his south Charlotte home on Tuesday.More >>
Neighbors say the State Street home goes all-out for holiday decorations. Now for Halloween, “Camp State Street” is up, complete with orange lights, skeletons, and one other decoration that has some people uneasy.More >>
Neighbors say the State Street home goes all-out for holiday decorations. Now for Halloween, “Camp State Street” is up, complete with orange lights, skeletons, and one other decoration that has some people uneasy.More >>