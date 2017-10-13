Missing south Charlotte teen found dead in Montgomery County

Officials say a missing teenager from south Charlotte has been found dead in Montgomery County, about an hour and a half east of Charlotte.

Nathan Ward Kocmond, a 16-year-old student at Providence Day School, was reported missing after he was last seen at his home on Kennington Court. His parents told police that Nathan missed a scheduled Boy Scouts meeting Tuesday evening and that his cell phone had been turned off.

Officials have not said how Nathan died or given any details about how or where his body was found on Friday.

WBTV spoke to Nathan's parents, Jon and Sarah Kocmond, on Wednesday. They described their son as bright, well-behaved, athletic, and exceptional at school.

"He's a leader in his Boy Scout troop. He was due to head to his meeting on Monday night," Jon Kocmond said. "He told his sister that he wanted to visit with some of his friends beforehand, and so he left. He never met up with his friends that night and he never went to Boy Scouts. When we realized that later in the evening, we contacted his friends - who knew nothing of this, so we contacted the police."

The parents said Nathan got a concussion playing football about a month and a half before his disappearance. They said that he was recently showing signs of recovery.

They said this was also Nathan's first year as a junior at Providence Day School after transferring from Providence High School.

Nathan was added to the national database for The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children on Friday.

Anyone with information about Kocmond's disappearance is asked to call 704-336-4978 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

