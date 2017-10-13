Charlotte club stepping up security after Vegas shooting

Many will think of smash music hits from the 1980s and 90s if you reference the Roxbury club on 5th Street in uptown Charlotte.

The bar owner hopes to be known for something else too - its safety.

Club owner and DJ, Jody Sullivan, said his establishment has increased security in the last couple of weeks.

Bouncers will now be wanding patrons to check for weapons, and purses will also be searched.

"It's important for us just for the folks to come in - the clientele - to feel safe when they come in," explained Sullivan.

He said the most recent mass shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada was the reason behind the new security measures.

"It was devastating. I couldn't get over it - just glued to the TV for days and just hoping something like that wouldn't happen," said Sullivan.

He said the Roxbury staff actually started to enforce tighter security after the deadly shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida last year. However, the security measures became lax again over time.

Sullivan said that will not happen this time.

"After Vegas, we brought it back in and got a positive response all weekend last weekend," said the club owner.

Sullivan said his staff has confiscated knives in the past. He hopes his patrons check to make sure they leave any weapons at home before visiting his club.

The Roxbury is open Friday and Saturday nights starting at 8:30 p.m.

