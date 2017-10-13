Panthers’ Luke Kuechly fined $9,000 for face-mask penalty on Lio - | WBTV Charlotte

Panthers’ Luke Kuechly fined $9,000 for face-mask penalty on Lions RB

By The Charlotte Observer Staff
Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly, right, was called for grabbing the face mask of Detroit Lions running back Ameer Abdullah last Sunday in Detroit. (Jeff Siner | The Charlotte Observer) Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly, right, was called for grabbing the face mask of Detroit Lions running back Ameer Abdullah last Sunday in Detroit. (Jeff Siner | The Charlotte Observer)
CHARLOTTE, NC (Joseph Person/The Charlotte Observer) -

The NFL has fined Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly $9,115 for his face mask on Lions running back Ameer Abdullah in last week’s game at Detroit, according to a league spokesman.

Kuechly’s penalty was the first of two face-mask penalties against the Panthers on successive second-quarter plays. Shaq Thompson was flagged on the following snap, although his face mask on Abdullah did not merit a fine.

There was a big disparity in penalty calls in Carolina’s 27-24 win at Detroit.

The Panthers were flagged 11 time for 100 yards, compared to one penalty for 10 yards for the Lions.

But Kuechly said after the game – before fines were announced – he didn’t have a problem with the officiating.

“If you grab a guy’s face mask it’s a penalty,” he said. “That stuff’s pretty straightforward and I’ve got to avoid grabbing the guy’s mask because it’s a big penalty.”

The calls swung the other way in Carolina’s 28-23 loss to Philadelphia on Thursday night.

The Panthers, the league’s least-penalized team, had one accepted penalty for 1 yard (an illegal formation called vs. defensive tackle Star Lotulelei on an extra point). Meanwhile, the Eagles were whistled 10 times for 126 penalty yards.

