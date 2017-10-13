Police respond to domestic disturbance, find house on fire - | WBTV Charlotte

Police respond to domestic disturbance, find house on fire

Source: Kannapolis Police Department
One man faces multiple charges after Kannapolis police responded to a domestic disturbance Friday afternoon. 

When officers arrived, the house was on fire. They called the Kannapolis Fire Department and say Andrew Mayo Fields, 28, walked out of the house with a pistol. 

According to police, Fields dropped the pistol and was taken into custody. 

Fields was charged with first degree arson, assault by pointing a gun, and discharging a firearm within the city limits, Kannapolis police say. 

The incident occurred at 202 Water Ridge Avenue. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

