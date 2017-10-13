Police respond to domestic disturbance, find house on fire

One man faces multiple charges after Kannapolis police responded to a domestic disturbance Friday afternoon.

When officers arrived, the house was on fire. They called the Kannapolis Fire Department and say Andrew Mayo Fields, 28, walked out of the house with a pistol.

According to police, Fields dropped the pistol and was taken into custody.

Fields was charged with first degree arson, assault by pointing a gun, and discharging a firearm within the city limits, Kannapolis police say.

The incident occurred at 202 Water Ridge Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing.

