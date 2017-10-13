Troopers to monitor school zones, buses across NC in 'Operation Stop Arm'

Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) are partnering with the NC Department of Public Instruction in announcing the "2017 Operation Stop Arm" campaign.

The campaign will be conducted Monday, October 16, through Friday, October 20, across the state of NC. Troopers will be monitoring school zones and following buses on their routes to watch driver behavior.

"Children traveling to and from school safely is an effort we must take the lead on," said Colonel Glenn McNeill, commander of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. "Our agency is up to this incredible task as we strive to ensure safety takes precedence in the minds of everyone traveling on the state's roadways."

Passing a stopped school bus is a Class 1 misdemeanor that, if convicted, could put five points on the driver's license. The driver could also pay fines up to $500.

Passing a stopped school bus and injuring someone is a Class I felony and a Class H felony if the violation results in a death.

