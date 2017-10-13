Johnston Rd, Hwy 51 intersection shut down due to water main break

An intersection in south Charlotte has been shut down until further notice due to a water main break Friday afternoon.

The break occurred at the intersection of Johnston Rd. and Hwy 51. Officials say the water main break is a result of crews digging for fiber optic cables.

Officials are setting up a detour now and are requesting drivers to stay "far away as possible". Possible detours include Carmel Rd., Rea Rd., and McMullen Creek Pkwy.

Additional crews have been called out for help from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officials are expecting delays while digging up the road to fix and rebuild the pipe.

This story will be updated as we receive more information.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.