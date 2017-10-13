Multiple Mooresville cars broken into, police say

Several vehicles were broken into Thursday, Iredell County deputies say.

The vehicles broken into were unlocked and had valuables inside.

The suspect is described by deputies as a black male with long dreadlocks wearing a hooded jacket.

Citizens are told by the sheriff's department to lock their doors and call when they see suspicious people in their neighborhoods.

If anyone has any information on the suspect shown below they are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3180.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.