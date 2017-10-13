Man charged in shootout caught on video in Plaza Midwood neighborhood

One man faces multiple charges after Kannapolis police responded to a domestic disturbance Friday afternoon. When officers arrived, the house was on fire. They called the fire department and say Andrew Mayo Fields, 28, walked out of the house with a pistol. According to police, Fields dropped the pistol and was taken into custody. Fields was charged with first degree arson, assault by pointing a gun, and discharging a firearm within the city limits, Kannapoli...More >>
The campaign will be conducted Monday, October 16, through Friday, October 20, across the state of NC. Troopers will be monitoring school zones and following buses on their routes to watch driver behavior.More >>
An intersection in Ballantyne has been shut down until further notice due to a water main break Friday afternoon.More >>
In an interview with WBTV, Sheriff Coy Reid defended his son and accused Learner of lying about his son’s reputation to score political points ahead of the 2018 election.More >>
One dead after a stabbing in Burke County.More >>
