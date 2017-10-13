Man charged in shootout caught on video in Plaza Midwood neighborhood

A still from the surveillance video released by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

A man wanted in connection to a shootout that caught a school bus in the crossfire was arrested after a police chase one day later.

Nelson Handy III, 28, is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, driving while license revoked, reckless driving, failing to heed emergency light and fleeing to elude law enforcement.

Another man is still wanted in the incident, which occurred in the Plaza Midwood neighborhood in east Charlotte Thursday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, two people were shooting at each other near Parkwood Avenue and The Plaza. Police say one of the rounds struck the window of a charter school bus during the crossfire.

CMPD said that officers believe the two men were arguing at a nearby gas station when they both got into separate vehicles and started shooting at they drove away. They released surveillance video of the altercation Thursday afternoon.

In the video, the two men can be seen exchanging words before at least one gun is pulled out and fired.

No students were injured in the incident. The driver of the bus was struck by glass.

CMPD said a second vehicle was struck during the shootout as well. The driver of that vehicle was not injured.

Handy was identified as a suspect after tips to police.

When officers spotted Handy driving on Statesville Road, they tried to pull him over but say Handy refused to stop and a pursuit began. Handy was eventually stopped a short time later and arrested.

Police are still trying to identify the second shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

