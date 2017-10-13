Branding Cabarrus: What does 'America Thrives Here' deliver?

Cabarrus County now has its own brand, and like those used by companies, county leaders are hopeful that the brand captures the essence and identity of Cabarrus.

On Friday county leaders and Avant Marketing representatives presented the brand to reporters. Earlier in the week a presentation was made to county workers.

The brand "America Thrives Here" represents four main foundations: family, faith, collaboration, and tradition. The logo is a triangle, similar in shape to the lines of Cabarrus County.

"Cabarrus County respects tradition while focusing on progress," a handout on the brand reads. "We enjoy collaboration among our businesses. We are united by our shared values of family, faith, collaboration, and tradition. These instill our exceptional work ethic and great sense of community."

The brand came about through research and surveys conducted by the Avant group.

"Well, I think it says a lot about the way we present ourselves to the rest of the world, and certainly one aspect of that is our economic development efforts," said County Commission Chairman Steve Morris. "I think that it is very important for the image we project to the people who are looking at our community as a place to establish their business or as a place to live and I think the tagline says a lot about our values here."

“The values and research added up to a very strong brand essence,” said Cabarrus County Communications and Outreach Manager Kasia Thompson. “The brand helps you realize very few places address rapid growth through unified vision, hard work and compassion. The values built a strong community of which we can be proud and it’s why so many choose Cabarrus County as home for their family and their business.”

The County currently uses its seal for graphic representation and will continue to do so in an official capacity. In Fiscal Year 2005, the County developed the “Cabarrus County The Center of American Motorsports” logo as an economic development tool, according to Thompson.

Alongside the branding process, the County’s Information Technology Services (ITS) department is in the process of redesigning the County’s website. The new website, which will launch in test mode on October 16, will reflect the brand, and streamline steps between entering the site and getting answers or conducting business.

