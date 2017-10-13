Branding Cabarrus: What does 'America Thrives Here' deliver?

Nathan Ward Kocmond, 16, was last seen at his home on Kennington Court.More >>
Nathan Ward Kocmond, 16, was last seen at his home on Kennington Court.More >>
Nelson Handy III, 28, is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, driving while license revoked, reckless driving, failing to heed emergency light and fleeing to elude law enforcement.More >>
Nelson Handy III, 28, is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, driving while license revoked, reckless driving, failing to heed emergency light and fleeing to elude law enforcement.More >>
A video has been posted online showing a purported attack of a fan in the stands during Thursday night's Carolina Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles.More >>
A video has been posted online showing a purported attack of a fan in the stands during Thursday night's Carolina Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles.More >>
Cabarrus County now has its own brand, and like those used by companies, county leaders are hopeful that the brand captures the essence and identity of Cabarrus.More >>
Cabarrus County now has its own brand, and like those used by companies, county leaders are hopeful that the brand captures the essence and identity of Cabarrus.More >>
A pedestrian hit by a car September 4 died Friday from his injuries.More >>
A pedestrian hit by a car September 4 died Friday from his injuries.More >>