Man dies in hospital days after being struck by car

A man hit by a car September 4 died Friday from his injuries.

Mark Alan St. Clair, 61, was struck in the Steele Creek Division in the 2500 block of Water Ridge Parkway. He was transported to CMC.

PREVIOUS: Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in southwest Charlotte

According to CMPD, St. Clair was walking across the Water Ridge Parkway at North Falls Drive when he was struck. He was not in a marked crosswalk.

The crash remains under investigation, but police say speed and alcohol are not contributing factors.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Gormican at 704-432-2169.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.