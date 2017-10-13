Deputies: Service dog reported stolen returned to Union County family

Deputies say a service dog who was reported stolen in Union County was returned to his family Friday.

According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, a fawn-colored English Mastiff was stolen from the Brandon Oaks neighborhood in the 700 block of Bradberry Lane in Lake Park.

The service dog belonged to the son of the owner, according to deputies. The dog, named Manasseh, was last seen Wednesday afternoon around 1 p.m., the police report states. The dog's owners realized the dog was missing nearly two hours later, then reported the dog stolen on Thursday.

No further information has been released about Manasseh's return.

