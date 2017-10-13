Deputies: Search underway for stolen service dog in Union County

Deputies are asking for the public's help finding a service dog who was stolen in Union County.

According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, a fawn-colored English Mastiff was stolen from the Brandon Oaks neighborhood in the 700 block of Bradberry Lane in Lake Park.

The service dog belonged to the son of the owner, according to deputies. The dog, named Manasseh, was last seen Wednesday afternoon around 1 p.m., the police report states. The dog's owners realized the dog was missing nearly two hours later. The owners then reported the dog stolen on Thursday.

Manasseh has a black face with a black-tipped tail. Deputies say "a witness described the suspect as a white female with brown hair."

The sheriff's office posted about the stolen dog on their Facebook page.

If you have seen Manasseh or have any information, you're asked to contact the Union County Sheriff's Office at 704-283-3789.

