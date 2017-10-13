Fire destroys outbuilding at Pageland home

No one was injured but a lot of questions remain after an outbuilding in Chesterfield County went up in flames early Friday morning.

The fire occurred in an outbuilding attached to a home in the 800 block of McGregor Street in Pageland. Fire Chief Tommy Rivers says four engines and more than 25 firefighters pulled up to the blaze around 2 a.m.

The outbuilding was completely destroyed in the fire.

Fire officials say the homeowners used the building for their beauty pageant business, which means dozens of gowns and valuables were lost in the fire. A runway and a BMW inside the building were also destroyed.

Pageland Fire Chief Tommy Rivers says the building was used for a beauty pageant business. Dozens of gowns, a runway and a BMW were inside. pic.twitter.com/WSqMR0HHDl — Kristi O'Connor WBTV (@KristiOConnor_) October 13, 2017

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.