Traffic shift scheduled for Kannapolis road Saturday

Traffic on Kannapolis Parkway in Cabarrus County will be shifted for some time Saturday morning due to the Interstate 85 widening project.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, traffic will be shifted at the Kannapolis Highway and Mall Drive intersection in Concord beginning at 6 a.m.

The transition will occur in two phases, crews say.

NCDOT says crews will finish paving and striping for a new traffic pattern during the first phase, then traffic will be shifted to a new alignment. During the second phase, Kannapolis Highway will be shut down from U.S. 29/601 at Railroad Avenue.

If you need to get to U.S. 29/601, you can stay on Kannapolis Parkway and follow the new alignment to Mall Drive. Drivers can then get to Mall Drive to Kannapolis Parkway by following the new alignment in reverse, according to NCDOT officials.

Officials say the traffic should be in the new pattern by Saturday afternoon.

Crews released this statement Friday:

"The department encourages motorists to pay attention when approaching the work zone, obey the posted speed limit, and allow extra time to reach their destinations safely."

