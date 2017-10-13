Steam Bun - | WBTV Charlotte

Steam Bun

Presented by Chef Timothy Groody, Ramen Soul

1 1/4 tsp yeast
1/2cup + 1T 110* water
1 1/2 T oil
1 1/2 T sugar
1 1/2 tsp baking powder
2 1/4 cup flour
Mix yeast & water in mixing bowl.  Add sugar and oil
Mix to dissolve. Mix flour & baking powder.
When yeast is foamy add flour and mix.  
Knead 10 minutes until smooth.  
Let stand 20 minutes or refrigerate overnight.
Roll 1 oz pieces into a ball
Roll out to form a 4"x1" strips.
Brush with oil or spray with non-stick spray. Fold in 1/2
Place on greased steamer pan.  1"apart.  Let rise 30 minutes
Steam 7 minutes.  Cool or serve with your favorite filling.
These can be frozen for up to 3 months in an air tight container
Warm in steamer from frozen
Serve & Enjoy!!!!!
Pickled Vegetables
1/2 cup sliced carrot 2 T sugar
1/2 cup sliced cucumber 1T salt
2 clove garlic 1/4 cup water
1 cup vinegar
Bring garlic, sugar, salt and liquids to a boil.
Pour over vegetables.  Let sit overnight refrigerated.
