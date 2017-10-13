-
Presented by Chef Timothy Groody, Ramen Soul
|1 1/4 tsp yeast
|1/2cup + 1T 110* water
|1 1/2 T oil
|1 1/2 T sugar
|1 1/2 tsp baking powder
|2 1/4 cup flour
|Mix yeast & water in mixing bowl. Add sugar and oil
|Mix to dissolve. Mix flour & baking powder.
|When yeast is foamy add flour and mix.
|Knead 10 minutes until smooth.
|Let stand 20 minutes or refrigerate overnight.
|Roll 1 oz pieces into a ball
|Roll out to form a 4"x1" strips.
|Brush with oil or spray with non-stick spray. Fold in 1/2
|Place on greased steamer pan. 1"apart. Let rise 30 minutes
|Steam 7 minutes. Cool or serve with your favorite filling.
|These can be frozen for up to 3 months in an air tight container
|Warm in steamer from frozen
|Serve & Enjoy!!!!!
|Pickled Vegetables
|1/2 cup sliced carrot
|2 T sugar
|1/2 cup sliced cucumber
|1T salt
|2 clove garlic
|1/4 cup water
|1 cup vinegar
|Bring garlic, sugar, salt and liquids to a boil.
|Pour over vegetables. Let sit overnight refrigerated.
|