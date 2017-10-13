Police, city workers clean up trash behind businesses on E. Innes

The funeral was held Friday for a volunteer firefighter from the Triple Community Fire Department in Drexel who was killed after being hit by a car while trying to clear debris from a road in Morganton.More >>
The funeral was held Friday for a volunteer firefighter from the Triple Community Fire Department in Drexel who was killed after being hit by a car while trying to clear debris from a road in Morganton.More >>
A video has been posted online showing a purported attack of a fan in the stands during Thursday night's Carolina Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles.More >>
A video has been posted online showing a purported attack of a fan in the stands during Thursday night's Carolina Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles.More >>
According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, traffic will be shifted at the Kannapolis Highway and Mall Drive intersection in Concord beginning at 6 a.m.More >>
According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, traffic will be shifted at the Kannapolis Highway and Mall Drive intersection in Concord beginning at 6 a.m.More >>
According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Frank Edward Love was last seen in the 100 block of Hauke Drive in Marion. He was last seen wearing camouflage clothes.More >>
According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Frank Edward Love was last seen in the 100 block of Hauke Drive in Marion. He was last seen wearing camouflage clothes.More >>
Police officers joined workers with the City of Salisbury to clean up piles of trash that had accumulated behind businesses along the 800 block of E. Innes Street.More >>
Police officers joined workers with the City of Salisbury to clean up piles of trash that had accumulated behind businesses along the 800 block of E. Innes Street.More >>