Police, city workers clean up trash behind businesses on E. Innes

Police officers joined workers with the City of Salisbury to clean up piles of trash that had accumulated behind businesses along the 800 block of E. Innes Street.

Furniture, cushions, building materials, and trash were cleaned up and hauled away on Friday morning.

Some of the items were dumped there, some items were being used by homeless people who may have set up living areas in the woods, according to police.

Salisbury police officers, Code Enforcement and Solid Waste employees met to clean up the area. Salisbury police officers and the business managers discussed solutions to keep this from occurring in the future.

