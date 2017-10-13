80% off adoption fees at Rowan Animal Shelter on Saturday

The Rowan County Animal Shelter is holding another special animal adoption event on Saturday. The shelter is offering 80% off the cost of adoptions.

Prices are $16 for all unaltered animals, $3 for all altered animals.

Vaccines Provided: (If unaltered) a spay/neuter voucher worth $70, 5 in 1 vaccine for dogs, bordetella vaccine for dogs, 3 in 1 vaccine for cats, deworming for both, microchip for both and a 1 year rabies vaccine for both if age appropriate.

The shelter is located at 1465 Julian Road in Salisbury. Hours on Saturday are 8:30 am until 3:00 pm.

