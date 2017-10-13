Police: Suspected drunk driver admits to drinking 'because it was his birthday'

The Rowan County Animal Shelter is holding another special animal adoption event on Saturday.More >>
The Rowan County Animal Shelter is holding another special animal adoption event on Saturday.More >>
Rock Hill police say they responded to a call of a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian in the 300 block of Maple Street around 11:30 p.m.More >>
Rock Hill police say they responded to a call of a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian in the 300 block of Maple Street around 11:30 p.m.More >>
According to Rock Hill police, the incident occurred around 2 a.m. in the 500 block of Rawlinson Road. Police say they found a 2007 Nissan Maxima wedged between a town house and a row of trees.More >>
According to Rock Hill police, the incident occurred around 2 a.m. in the 500 block of Rawlinson Road. Police say they found a 2007 Nissan Maxima wedged between a town house and a row of trees.More >>
At a City Council committee meeting Wednesday, city officials struggled to explain how they might target one type of party – attended by mostly black fans – while bypassing other events.More >>
At a City Council committee meeting Wednesday, city officials struggled to explain how they might target one type of party – attended by mostly black fans – while bypassing other events.More >>
Carolina Panther Luke Kuechly is once against facing the possibility of having a concussion, which is for many fans outweighed the team’s 28-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday night.More >>
Carolina Panther Luke Kuechly is once against facing the possibility of having a concussion, which is for many fans outweighed the team’s 28-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday night.More >>