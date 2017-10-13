Woman accused of intentionally running a man over with pick-up truck

A woman is accused of intentionally running a man over in Rock Hill Wednesday night.

Rock Hill police say they responded to a call of a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian in the 300 block of Maple Street around 11:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the ground. The man told officers he was arguing with Tiffany Knox when she allegedly got into a Ford F-150 pick-up truck and intentionally hit him with the front end.

The victim told police that Knox left in the truck and took down a fence surrounding the house. According to the police report, the victim was having trouble walking after the incident and was taken to Piedmont Medical Center for further treatment.

Officers began circling the area to find Knox. Police later noticed a truck that looked similar to the victim's description and two women were seen walking nearby.

One of the women identified herself as Knox, according to police.

As she was being taken into custody, officers say they reportedly saw Knox throw a small plastic wrapper containing .50 grams of marijuana on the ground.

Police said Knox first lied about her identity and reportedly told them someone else was driving the truck. Knox was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and battery, leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury, driving under suspension, giving false information to police and possession of marijuana.

The extent of the man's injuries is unknown.

