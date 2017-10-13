Person pinned, seriously injured in southeast Charlotte wreck

A person was rushed to the hospital after a serious wreck in southeast Charlotte Friday morning.

According to MEDIC, one person was pinned in a wreck on Interstate 485 near Exit 51, near Stallings Road. MEDIC said the victim has serious injuries.

It is unclear what caused the wreck.

The Idlewild Volunteer Fire Department tweeted about the wreck around 2:30 a.m.

A portion of the I-485 inner was closed for some time following the crash but has since reopened.

