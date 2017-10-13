Silver Alert issued for missing, endangered Marion man

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing endangered 72-year-old man from McDowell County who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Frank Edward Love was last seen in the 100 block of Hauke Drive in Marion. He was last seen wearing camouflage clothes.

Love is around 5-foot-11 and weighs 195 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair.

If you have any information or know his whereabouts, you're asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.