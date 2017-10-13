Man accused of leading police on chase in north Charlotte

A man with outstanding warrants was arrested after he fled from police during a traffic stop in north Charlotte.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, 28-year-old Nelson Handy III lead police on a chase on Statesville Road after officers tried to initiate a traffic stop. Officers say they lost Handy's vehicle around Mallard Creek Road and Harris Boulevard, but found him a short time later parked on Garnett Road.

A passenger who was with Handy during the incident was not arrested.

Police say Nelson had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for possessing a firearm by a felon.

