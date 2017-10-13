Luke Kuechly under concussion protocol

Good morning everyone. It's Christine Sperow in the WBTV newsroom. Today is Friday, October 13. Here is a first look at the stories making headlines now on WBTV News This Morning. We're live from 4:30-7 a.m. so turn us on as soon as you wake up!

The Panthers game yesterday felt like a double loss. We came up short on the game itself after Cam Newton's third interception late in the 4th. The Eagles would get the win 28-23. We also learned star linebacker Luke Kuechly is under concussion protocol. There were other developments from the game. We found out why the national anthem was not broadcast on television and show you video of the the "kneel-in" that took place outside of the stadium.

A fallen firefighter in Burke county will be laid to rest today. Family, friends, and other first responders will say their final goodbyes to Jason Hensley.

TODAY: The NCAA plans to release its ruling in the UNC Chapel Hill academic scandal today.



The U.S. House approves more than $36 billion dollars in aid to help hurricane and wildfire victims. We're going to break down how much of that money will go to U.S. citizens in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands who have been desperately asking for help.

The wife of an Hispanic man, shot and killed by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, speaks directly to Chief Kerr Putney at a community conversation. We'll tell you what was said in that exchange.

WEATHER ALERT: The roads are wet this morning in Charlotte and surrounding areas. Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases has details on how much more rain we'll be seeing today and the end to the humidity.

