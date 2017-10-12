Roman Harper helps Dream On 3 surprise Huntersville teen

There was a little NFL stardom on the JM Alexander Middle School football field from a beloved former Carolina Panthers player Thursday night.

Roman Harper, who was on the SuperBowl-bound team in 2015 before he was picked up by the Saints, showed up in Charlotte to surprise 13-year-old Elijah Mack. Mack lives with epilepsy. He loves football, but lives with obstacles most of his friends don't understand.

Charlotte-based charity Dream On 3 organized for one of Mack's heroes, Harper, to come interrupt his football game and surprise him in front of both teams.

“Continue to believe in yourself,” Harper said. “Continue to do the things you've been doing, because people recognize it. We are happy to be a part of this to give this thing to you."

What thing was being given?

A VIP trip to New Orleans to hang out with the Saints and have one-on-one time with Drew Brees. Dream On 3 is flying Mack and his whole family out Friday morning.

"I love the Saints!” Mack said. “This has been my dream for so long. To everyone who has my condition, or worse, just keep believing. It’s like what Roman said tonight, always believe.”

