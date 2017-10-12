Man shot and killed in west Charlotte, homicide investigation underway

The match-up between the Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles will be the group's first stop in an effort that will be carried out at other NFL games this weekend.More >>
The match-up between the Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles will be the group's first stop in an effort that will be carried out at other NFL games this weekend.More >>
The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on the 2300 block of Farmer Street.More >>
The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on the 2300 block of Farmer Street.More >>
The popular OctoberTour of historic homes in Salisbury takes place this Saturday and Sunday.More >>
The popular OctoberTour of historic homes in Salisbury takes place this Saturday and Sunday.More >>
On Thursday the attorneys representing Rowan County in the ongoing public prayer lawsuit officially as the United States Supreme Court to take the case.More >>
On Thursday the attorneys representing Rowan County in the ongoing public prayer lawsuit officially as the United States Supreme Court to take the case.More >>
A registered sex offender has been added to the Rowan Sheriff's Most Wanted list. Jeffery Scott Jordan, 44, is a white man.More >>
A registered sex offender has been added to the Rowan Sheriff's Most Wanted list. Jeffery Scott Jordan, 44, is a white man.More >>