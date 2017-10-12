Man shot and killed in west Charlotte, homicide investigation underway

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in west Charlotte Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on the 2300 block of Farmer Street. The victim and a female witness then went to a nearby apartment on West Blvd and called 911, according to police.

The victim, 24-year-old Detavious Springs, was then taken by Medic to Carolinas Medical Center where died a short time later.

Investigators have not released any further details.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.