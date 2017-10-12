Salisbury's popular OctoberTour this weekend

The popular OctoberTour of historic homes in Salisbury takes place this Saturday and Sunday.

It's the annual event in which the Historic Salisbury Foundation offers the rare opportunity to step inside ten of Salisbury’s finest private homes and two of the area’s notable landmarks.

OctoberTour, now in its 42nd year, is one of the oldest annual historic home tours in the South and has featured more than 200 houses and historic properties in Salisbury and Rowan County.

"Its strong reputation and proven track record have helped establish Historic Salisbury Foundation as one of the country’s leaders in historic preservation," HSF says.

Ranging from a grand chateau on South Fulton Street, the landmarked Hambley-Wallace House, to a simple one-room schoolhouse for African-Americans, this year’s tour promises to be one of the more interesting and informative. It features historic houses of varying sizes, complexity and architectural styles, including Chateauesque, Colonial Revival, Queen Anne, Arts and Crafts, Greek Revival, Italian Renaissance, and Romanesque.

The tour sites tell the stories of those whose lives and labors have shaped the character and the historic fabric of this community. The architecture reflects the history, literally and figuratively.

Saturday (14th) open from 10:00-5:30 with wine/beer tasting from 5:00-7:00 on the Hall House Lawn.

Sunday (15th) open from Noon-5:30.

Other Tour Activities:

The Hall House grounds and adjacent Bank Street will feature food, beer and wine, crafts, live musical entertainment, and activities for the entire family Saturday and Sunday during tour hours.

A Civil War encampment will be set up for children to experience what life as a soldier in the 1860's might have looked like.

Plein Air artists will be painting throughout historic West Square and will display their work at the Artists Reception from 5-7pm Saturday on the Hall House lawn. Tickets are not required for this portion of the weekend’s activities.

All tickets purchased online may be picked up the weekend of the tour at the Henderson Law Office located on the corner of West Fisher and South Church Streets. Each ticket includes one entry into each home on the tour at anytime during tour hours.

Docents are available throughout each tour site to explain history, architectural features, and other pertinent details about the site.

Tickets also gain you access to trolley rides.

You can see the full list of sites on the tour here: http://www.octobertour.com/tour-sites

