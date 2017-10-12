Sex offender added to Rowan's Most Wanted list

A registered sex offender has been added to the Rowan Sheriff's Most Wanted list.

Jeffery Scott Jordan, 44, is described as white, 6'0" tall, weighing 220 lbs.

Jordan is wanted for failing to notify change of address by a registered sex offender, interfering with an electronic monitoring device, and probation violation

Anyone with information on Jordan or any of the other suspects on the Sheriff’s Most Wanted List is asked to contact Lt. C. Moose (704) 216-8687 or detective Greg Bacote (704) 216-8772.

Citizens can also contact Rowan Salisbury Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

